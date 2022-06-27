Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 1/16 in the rain-truncated 1st T20 against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday (June 27). The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer claimed the wicket of Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie during the match but a speedometer malfunction during the opening over had social media abuzz.

The delivery which dismissed Paul Stirling was caught on camera at a record 201kph or 125mph – the fastest-ever in the history of the game. In that same over, the speedometer once again showed a 208 kph delivery. This left social media and Indian cricket fans baffled who have taken to Twitter and reacted. Most of the reactions on Bhuvneshwar – who bowled brilliantly conceding 16 runs in three overs and a wicket – are funny.

Check the reactions to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 208kph delivery here…

Shoaib Akhtar, Umran Malik who??? Bhuvi just bowled the fastest ball ever. Real pic, just took ss pic.twitter.com/2wDDDJQ6gK — Usama Kareem (@UsamaKarem2) June 26, 2022

Bhuvi broken his own record by bowling at 208 kmph. Bhuvi launching rockets today. This is unbelievable#indvsire #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/FFvzLGfPsN — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) June 26, 2022

“Yes, I did enjoy bowling. There was a bit of swing with the new ball. It was much better to bat after 4-5 overs. Doesn’t matter what format it is, if you get these kinds of wickets it is always good to bowl Test-match line and length,” said Bhuvneshwar after India cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the record for claiming the most wickets in the powerplay in the history of the T20I format on Sunday as well. Bhuvneshwar achieved this feat during the first T20I against Ireland here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday. He dismissed Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie on the fifth delivery of the innings and completed his 34th powerplay wicket in T20I.

With this wicket, the Indian pacer surpassed former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand pacer Tim Southee who have claimed 33-wicket each. Coming to the match, Blistering knocks by Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya guided Team India to a seven-wicket over Ireland, in a rain-curtailed first T20I of the two-match series, here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Sunday.

After heavy rain, the assigned 20 overs were reduced to 12 per side with revised conditions. The powerplay was from one to four overs with only three bowlers who can bowl two overs and two bowlers could bowl three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket and conceded 16 runs in his entire three-over spell. Hooda smashed 47 runs off 29 balls while Hardik played a knock of 24 runs off 12 balls, and helped Team India to chase down the target of 109 runs in just 9.2 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

(with ANI inputs)