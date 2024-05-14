Ireland vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Pakistan In Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, 730PM IST, Dublin

Pakistan and Ireland face each other in a highly-anticipated third T20I of the series. This is also the last and decisive match of the series. Ireland have made it interesting by winning the first T20I. Pakistan ensured the excitement was not lost when they beat Ireland in the 2nd match to make it 1-1. The last T20 becomes a final and the winner of this match takes it all. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have been among runs in the series. Pakistan will be hoping that their pace bowling department clicks.

After beating Ireland in the last match, Babar Azam became the most successful T20I captain in the world with 45 wins under his belt. He will look to extend the winning run. Babar's form is also a concern for Pakistan as he has not looked in best of touch of late. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the challenge in the last match.

Babar should be in your Dream11 team as well as Rizwan and Fakhar. From Ireland team, you can include Andrew Bilbirnie, captain Paul Stirling and Mark Adair as well.

IRE vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

PAK vs IRE 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbrine

All-rounders: Mark Adair, Gerath Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Craig Young, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Captain: Shaheen Afridi

Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Irfan Khan

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Ross Adair