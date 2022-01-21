हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan's lovely moment with father is winning internet - SEE PICS

India Maharajas started their Legends Cricket League campaign on a winning note on Thursday (January 20) by beating Asia Lions by six wickets in the opening encounter. 

Irfan and Yusuf Pathan&#039;s lovely moment with father is winning internet - SEE PICS
(Source: Twitter)

India Maharajas started their Legends Cricket League campaign on a winning note on Thursday (January 20) by beating Asia Lions by six wickets in the opening encounter. 

Like they have done it for India for so many years, Pathan brothers played a big role in taking Maharajas over the line on Thursday as well. 

Yusuf Pathan smashed a 40-ball 80 that included 9 fours and 5 sixes while Irfan displayed an all-round show, smashing 12 off just 10 balls and also picking up 2 wickets for just 22 runs from his four overs. 

In the attendance to watch the game was their father Mehmood Khan Pathan. 

Irfan shared the pictures of both the brothers posing with their father. 

Mehmood has played a big role in shaping careers of both of them. He has travelled all over the world to watch his sons play cricket for the national team. And even after they have retired, he is watching them play in leagues like LCL. 

Irfan's Instagram is filled with videos of his father where he can be heard remembering moments from his life and his sons' cricket career.

Here are the pictures Irfan shared:

Former Indian cricketer and teammate of Pathan brothers Yuvraj Singh too reacted to these lovely photos, writing: Well played, Chacha".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIrfan PathanYusuf PathanYuvraj SinghLegends League Cricket
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma will be best option as India's Test captain, says Kevin Pietersen

Must Watch

PT12M33S

Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame: Govt