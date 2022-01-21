Irfan and Yusuf Pathan's lovely moment with father is winning internet - SEE PICS

India Maharajas started their Legends Cricket League campaign on a winning note on Thursday (January 20) by beating Asia Lions by six wickets in the opening encounter.

Like they have done it for India for so many years, Pathan brothers played a big role in taking Maharajas over the line on Thursday as well.

Yusuf Pathan smashed a 40-ball 80 that included 9 fours and 5 sixes while Irfan displayed an all-round show, smashing 12 off just 10 balls and also picking up 2 wickets for just 22 runs from his four overs.

In the attendance to watch the game was their father Mehmood Khan Pathan.

Irfan shared the pictures of both the brothers posing with their father.

Mehmood has played a big role in shaping careers of both of them. He has travelled all over the world to watch his sons play cricket for the national team. And even after they have retired, he is watching them play in leagues like LCL.

Irfan's Instagram is filled with videos of his father where he can be heard remembering moments from his life and his sons' cricket career.

Here are the pictures Irfan shared:

Former Indian cricketer and teammate of Pathan brothers Yuvraj Singh too reacted to these lovely photos, writing: Well played, Chacha".

We'll played chacha ! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 21, 2022