Irfan Pathan bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced that he is bidding adieu to all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Announcing the news, the 35-year-old said that the time has come to call curtains on his cricketing career, adding that it has been a privilege to share a dressing room with star players like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

"I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman. I am calling time on my career," Pathan said.

"I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going," he added.

Pathan further said that though he is ready to contribute to the Indian cricket in whichever way possible, it will be good to see someone else taking his place in domestic cricket.

"I will keep contributing to Indian cricket, but it is always better if someone else takes my place in domestic cricket. There are a lot of other things in store for me and I will keep focusing on them," Pathan said.

Regarded as the most lethal swing and seam bowler the country has ever produced, Pathan made his last appearance for the national side during a T20I clash against South Africa at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in 2012.

Meanwhile, Pathan's last domestic outing came when he featured for Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in February 2019.

Pathan has appeared in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the national side since making his debut against Australia in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in January 2004. The all-rounder has bagged a total of 301 international wickets and notched up 2500 runs across all three formats of the game.

Pathan's most memorable moment came when he played a crucial role in the inaugural edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup in 2007. He was declared Player of the match for picking up three wickets for 16 runs in the final clash against Pakistan.