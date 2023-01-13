Irfan Pathan BRUTALLY trolled by Laxman Sivaramakrishnan for WRONGLY praising Kuldeep Yadav's change in bowling action - Check

Kuldeep Yadav has recovered well from a difficult couple of years, and he is gradually reestablishing himself as an important player in the Indian team in all three formats. He made his ODI comeback with another Man of the Match (MOTM) performance against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in the 2nd ODI on Thursday after his MOTM effort in the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh last month (January 12).

Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him _ pic.twitter.com/jO5sRDJEbp — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 12, 2023

Despite a fast start, Kuldeep's three-wicket haul helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for 216 and ultimately secure a 4-wicket victory to cement a series triumph after taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead going into the third and final game on Sunday. The cricket community praised Kuldeep, and former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan was one of them. Pathan held high admiration for Kuldeep's behaviour change.

"Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him," Irfan wrote on Twitter. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, a former Indian leg-spinner, voiced his disgust with Pathan's analysis and his displeasure with his remarks. Laxman clarified that the additional pacer is of no assistance to spinners.

"I don’t know what was discussed on commentary. Bowling fast does not help a spinner. You HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD, BALANCE YOUR BODY will allow Kuldeep to spin more through the air, hence being more effective. MORE SPIN MORE BITE OF THE PITCH, that’s why they are called Spinners," said Laxman.

"If they bowl quick it will skid of the pitch and not be effective. Bowling slower through the air, spinning more and a good finish is required. Bowl with the body and not your hand alone," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal was replaced by Kuldeep in the Indian lineup. Chahal reportedly hurt his shoulder while fielding in the first game of the series, the BCCI disclosed after the toss. If Kuldeep plays in the third ODI, it remains to be seen.