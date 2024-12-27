Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Manjrekar Engage In A Heated War Of Words After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Run-out - Watch

The Indian team looked solid on day 4 of the 4th Test against Australia as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli forged a crucial stand of 102 runs for the third wicket. When things looked good for India, a massive mix-up between Jaiswal and Kohli cost the former his wicket. A lot of fans and cricket pundits blamed Virat for the run-out while a few criticised Jaiswal. Amidst all the talks, former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan were involved in a heated argument in the post-match show.

As per Manjrekar, Kohli should have reacted to Jaiswal’s call while Pathan on the other hand showed his disagreement.

"Ball was going slow, I don't think Kohli would've been runout. It was Jaiswal's call. Maybe a risky run but he was at the danger end, not Kohli. It was a schoolboy error from Virat that he looked back and decided it wasn't a run. If it was a bad call from Jaiswal, he would've gotten out at the non-striker's end," Manjrekar said.

Lafda between Irfan and Sanjay Manjrekar pic.twitter.com/F2huaodmBn — Pushkar (Musafirr_hu_yar) December 27, 2024

In reply, Irfan stated that Virat Kohli was not ready to take the single after the ball went quickly to the fielder.

“Virat wasn’t confident taking that run. The ball was hit hard, and with Cummins’ speed and positioning, he had to think about his own safety as well. It wasn’t just Jaiswal who was at risk – Kohli also could’ve been run out. He was running toward the striker’s end, and that makes the situation risky,” Pathan added.

The two commentators ended up engaging in a heated argument where Manjrekar said, "If you don't want to let me talk, it's alright".

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.