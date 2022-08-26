Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is all set to make his big screen debut, as the trailer of his first major project 'Cobra' was released on Thursday (August 25). Fans couldn't keep after watching the Indian cricketer as an Interpol agent in the trailer of the movie. The Irfan Pathan starrer is all set to be released on the big screen on August 31, in which the cricketer will be seen sharing the screen with some big names of the industry including actor Chiyaan Vikram and KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty.

Looking at the trailer, the film looks like it's an action thriller movie and fans on Twitter couldn't hide their emotions after watching Irfan Pathan in the trailer.

Irfan's former teammate Suresh Raina was one of the excited fans to see the cricketer make his debut on the big screen. Raine posted the official trailer via his Instagram handle and wrote,"So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can’t wait to watch this one."

It is a big jump of career for the former India cricketer who first turned into a commentator after cricket and now is playing a role in a movie with actor Chiyan Vikram.

Recently, Irfan was in the news after he slammed Vistara Airlines for being mistreated along with his wife and kids. As per Irfan, Vistara downgraded seats of Irfan and his family despite having tickets in higher class. Irfan took to Twitter and wrote a note: "Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking. I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my 8 month old infact and 5 years old child also had to go through this."