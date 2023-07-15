trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635914
NewsCricket
IRFAN PATHAN

Irfan Pathan Accuses Kiran More Of Coach Selection Bias Based On Greetings, Writes Letter To Baroda Cricket Association

Pathan had advocated for the appointment of a local coach for the upcoming season and proposed the name of former Baroda player, Connor Williams, for the head coach position.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Irfan Pathan Accuses Kiran More Of Coach Selection Bias Based On Greetings, Writes Letter To Baroda Cricket Association Pathan appealed to the decision-makers of Baroda cricket to promptly intervene and address the issue (Twitter Image)

Former India all-rounder turned commentator, Irfan Pathan, has raised allegations against Kiran More, accusing him of neglecting to select a coach for the Baroda senior team simply because the coach did not greet him with a "hello." In a recently accessed email sent to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) office bearers, as reported by The Indian Express, Pathan expressed his deep unsettlement over the actions and statements made by More, a former India wicket-keeper.

Also Read: Pakistan Pacer Rana Naved Recalls How He Got Wicket Of Virender Sehwag After Slegging - Watch

During a meeting of the Baroda Cricket Association Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), chaired by More and with Pathan as a member, the committee gathered to appoint a new coach for the Baroda team. Pathan had advocated for the appointment of a local coach for the upcoming season and proposed the name of former Baroda player, Connor Williams, for the head coach position. However, the CAC did not agree to Pathan's suggestion.

cre Trending Stories

Pathan penned a lengthy letter to draw attention to a matter of great concern that unfolded during the CAC meeting. He expressed his disappointment over an incident involving a Baroda cricket member, which he believed was contributing to the decline of their esteemed institution. Pathan criticized More's actions and statements, stating that they deeply unsettled him.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost concern that unfolded during today’s CAC meeting. It is with great disappointment that I witnessed a particular incident involving a Baroda cricket member that is contributing to the downfall of our esteemed institution. The actions and statements made by Kiran More during the meeting have left me deeply unsettled,” Pathan wrote in a long letter.

It further reads, “More’s assertion that he will obstruct Connor Williams from joining the coaching setup of the Baroda Ranji team simply because of a perceived lack of greeting (“He doesn’t say Hello to me”) is, in my opinion, an absurd and petty justification. This kind of behavior is unbecoming of a senior figure like More, and it reflects poorly on the values we hold as an organization.”

Pathan urged the association to transcend trivial matters and prioritize the greater good of Baroda cricket. He highlighted Williams' credentials as a Ranji Trophy champion and his decade-long dedication to representing Baroda cricket. Pathan emphasized that acknowledging and respecting Williams' contributions was only fitting. He reminded everyone that the institution was larger than any individual, emphasizing the importance of this fundamental principle.

Pathan appealed to the decision-makers of Baroda cricket to promptly intervene and address the issue. He stressed the necessity of fostering an environment of professionalism, respect, and fairness within the organization. Pathan concluded by urging everyone not to allow personal grievances and insignificant disagreements to hinder the progress and unity of Baroda cricket, noting that these incidents occurred in the presence of the Baroda Cricket CEO.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded