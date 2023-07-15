Irfan Pathan Accuses Kiran More Of Coach Selection Bias Based On Greetings, Writes Letter To Baroda Cricket Association

Former India all-rounder turned commentator, Irfan Pathan, has raised allegations against Kiran More, accusing him of neglecting to select a coach for the Baroda senior team simply because the coach did not greet him with a "hello." In a recently accessed email sent to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) office bearers, as reported by The Indian Express, Pathan expressed his deep unsettlement over the actions and statements made by More, a former India wicket-keeper.

During a meeting of the Baroda Cricket Association Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), chaired by More and with Pathan as a member, the committee gathered to appoint a new coach for the Baroda team. Pathan had advocated for the appointment of a local coach for the upcoming season and proposed the name of former Baroda player, Connor Williams, for the head coach position. However, the CAC did not agree to Pathan's suggestion.



Pathan penned a lengthy letter to draw attention to a matter of great concern that unfolded during the CAC meeting. He expressed his disappointment over an incident involving a Baroda cricket member, which he believed was contributing to the decline of their esteemed institution. Pathan criticized More's actions and statements, stating that they deeply unsettled him.

“I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of utmost concern that unfolded during today’s CAC meeting. It is with great disappointment that I witnessed a particular incident involving a Baroda cricket member that is contributing to the downfall of our esteemed institution. The actions and statements made by Kiran More during the meeting have left me deeply unsettled,” Pathan wrote in a long letter.

It further reads, “More’s assertion that he will obstruct Connor Williams from joining the coaching setup of the Baroda Ranji team simply because of a perceived lack of greeting (“He doesn’t say Hello to me”) is, in my opinion, an absurd and petty justification. This kind of behavior is unbecoming of a senior figure like More, and it reflects poorly on the values we hold as an organization.”

Pathan urged the association to transcend trivial matters and prioritize the greater good of Baroda cricket. He highlighted Williams' credentials as a Ranji Trophy champion and his decade-long dedication to representing Baroda cricket. Pathan emphasized that acknowledging and respecting Williams' contributions was only fitting. He reminded everyone that the institution was larger than any individual, emphasizing the importance of this fundamental principle.

Pathan appealed to the decision-makers of Baroda cricket to promptly intervene and address the issue. He stressed the necessity of fostering an environment of professionalism, respect, and fairness within the organization. Pathan concluded by urging everyone not to allow personal grievances and insignificant disagreements to hinder the progress and unity of Baroda cricket, noting that these incidents occurred in the presence of the Baroda Cricket CEO.