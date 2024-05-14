In what is another instance of a woman getting hate for her lifestyle choices, Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig was targetted by online troll army for going out without wearing the hijab. Safa has recently joined Instagram and has been sharing her work life and making Vlogs about her day-to-day life on the social media account as she aims to make a name for herself on the internet. She calls herself a culinary explorer on her bio. Not to forget, Safa is a former model and now runs a fashion label. After spending a lot of time, running household and raising the kids, Safa is out to work again.

A video is viral in which she has been spotted with Irfan and their kid. In the video, Safa is without the hijab. That was enough to get trolled on social media. There are many hateful comments that have come her way. We are putting some of them below for you to see how a celebrity's wife is targetted for making some lifestyle choices.

Kuch din baad ye kapde bhi nhi pehnegi _ pic.twitter.com/v6lpsdRnuW May 13, 2024

Can I know why's Irfan Pathan not including his wife in the family pic? Is she not part of the family?



Smashing patriarchy, anyone? pic.twitter.com/qeLJ7g6CSN— JyotiKarma___ (@JyotiKarma7) May 12, 2024

Those who say that "mahol"has no effect, look at Irfan Pathan nd his wife._ pic.twitter.com/47BjEKFNVi— RIYAZ ALI (@RIYAZ__002) May 13, 2024

This is also not the first time that Safa has been targetted. She used to get filthy and hateful comments when she was used to wear 'Niqab', hiding her face. Now, when she has decided to reveal the face, even then a differenct section of the society is after her.

Irfan and Safa's love story

Their love story gained widespread attention when they got engaged in 2016. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family members. Later that year, they tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Since then, Irfan and Safa have been inseparable, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. They welcomed their son, Imran Khan Pathan, in December 2016, adding more joy to their lives.

Their love story is a beautiful example of how love knows no boundaries and can conquer all obstacles, including cultural differences. Irfan and Safa continue to inspire many with their love and commitment to each other.