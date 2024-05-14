Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749206
NewsCricket
IRFAN PATHAN

Irfan Pathan's Wife Faces Social Media Hate For Not Wearing Hijab; WATCH

Irfan Pathan and wife Safa have been married for close to a decade. She is a former journalist, model and has always faced trolling for being a cricketer's wife.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Irfan Pathan's Wife Faces Social Media Hate For Not Wearing Hijab; WATCH Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig. (Image: Instagram)

In what is another instance of a woman getting hate for her lifestyle choices, Irfan Pathan's wife Safa Baig was targetted by online troll army for going out without wearing the hijab. Safa has recently joined Instagram and has been sharing her work life and making Vlogs about her day-to-day life on the social media account as she aims to make a name for herself on the internet. She calls herself a culinary explorer on her bio. Not to forget, Safa is a former model and now runs a fashion label. After spending a lot of time, running household and raising the kids, Safa is out to work again.

A video is viral in which she has been spotted with Irfan and their kid. In the video, Safa is without the hijab. That was enough to get trolled on social media. There are many hateful comments that have come her way. We are putting some of them below for you to see how a celebrity's wife is targetted for making some lifestyle choices.

This is also not the first time that Safa has been targetted. She used to get filthy and hateful comments when she was used to wear 'Niqab', hiding her face. Now, when she has decided to reveal the face, even then a differenct section of the society is after her. 

Irfan and Safa's love story

Their love story gained widespread attention when they got engaged in 2016. The engagement ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family members. Later that year, they tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Since then, Irfan and Safa have been inseparable, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. They welcomed their son, Imran Khan Pathan, in December 2016, adding more joy to their lives.

Their love story is a beautiful example of how love knows no boundaries and can conquer all obstacles, including cultural differences. Irfan and Safa continue to inspire many with their love and commitment to each other.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales