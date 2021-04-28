हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Irfan Pathan

Irfan & Yusuf Pathan's father provides free food to COVID-19 patients in Vadodara

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins on Monday announced that he donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. 

Irfan Pathan with his father. (Twitter)

As the nation jostles against the second wave of COVID-19, several citizens have lent their hands to combat the deadly virus. Australian cricketer Pat Cummins made valuable contributions to the Prime Minister's fund (PM Cares), an emergency fund where citizens can voluntarily donate money to help the nation strengthen it's fight against the virus. Former Australian bowler Brett Lee also joined the humanitarian gesture led by Cummins.  

Mehmood Khan, father of Indian all-rounder Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, has also extended his support in the fight against COVID-19 and on Wednesday both the former cricketers tweeted about the same. As per the tweets, Mehmood is currently providing COVID-19 patients with free food through his charitable trust.      

Lee on Tuesday said he will donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India.

Meanwhile, Cummins on Monday announced that he donated USD 50,000 to aid India's fight against Covid-19. He made a donation to the PM-Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

