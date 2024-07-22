Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially separated from his wife, Natasa Stankovic. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to announce their separation, marking the end of their four-year marriage. Amidst the turmoil of his personal life, Pandya’s recent social media activity has sparked fresh speculation about his romantic connections. The cricketing world and Bollywood are abuzz with rumours: is Hardik Pandya dating Ananya Panday?

The Instagram Buzz

The speculation began when Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday started following each other on Instagram. This seemingly innocuous act has set social media on fire, with fans and followers eager to decipher the possible implications. Just days after announcing his separation from Natasa, Pandya’s Instagram activity has caught the attention of many, leading to a whirlwind of rumors about a new budding romance.

Dancing at the Ambani Wedding

Adding fuel to the fire, Hardik Pandya was recently seen dancing with Ananya Panday at the high-profile wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Videos of the duo dancing and enjoying each other’s company have gone viral, further intensifying the speculation. Social media platforms are flooded with clips of Pandya, Ananya, and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh having a great time, providing ample fodder for the rumor mills.

Ananya Panday’s Past Rumors

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has previously been linked with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, but neither has publicly commented on their relationship status. Recent reports, however, suggest that Ananya and Aditya might have parted ways weeks ago, leaving room for new speculations about her relationship status.

Hardik Pandya’s Separation

For those unaware, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s love story began in 2018, and they tied the knot in 2020. Their son, Agastya, was born the same year. Despite renewing their vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur in 2023, the couple recently decided to part ways. Natasa, along with their son, has returned to Serbia, marking the end of their relationship but maintaining a cordial connection with Hardik.

Social Media Reactions

The social media landscape is rife with comments and theories about Hardik and Ananya’s possible relationship. While some fans believe that following each other on Instagram is a clear sign of a budding romance, others dismiss it as mere speculation. The intrigue surrounding their relationship status remains high, with fans eagerly watching their every move.

The Viral Posts

A viral Reddit post recently discussed the personal lives of several celebrities, including Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday. The post claimed that the two have been seen together on multiple public occasions, sparking widespread curiosity. This speculation, combined with their Instagram activity, has led to a frenzy of interest in their potential relationship.