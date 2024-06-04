Advertisement
Is Hardik Pandya from the West Indies? Broadcaster's Error Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The broadcasting error occurred during the summary of the West Indies’ thrilling victory over Papua New Guinea. Instead of showing Roston Chase, Brandon King, and other players from the match, the graphics repeatedly displayed Pandya’s image.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In an amusing twist during the post-match coverage of the West Indies vs. Papua New Guinea Group C game at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya found himself at the center of an unexpected and hilarious gaffe. As viewers tuned in to watch the summary of the match, they were met with the Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya’s image in place of Roston Chase, who had just played a match-winning knock for the West Indies. This blunder by the broadcasters instantly went viral, rekindling old jokes about Pandya's Caribbean-like demeanor and appearance.

The Caribbean Connection

The mix-up during the broadcast brought back memories of past comments comparing Pandya’s lifestyle and persona to that of a typical Caribbean cricketer. Pandya’s brother, Krunal, once humorously noted, "If you see a picture of Hardik as a child, you would think that this kid is from the Caribbean, not an Indian kid." This sentiment was echoed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who remarked in a 2018 interview, "I met Hardik Pandya the other day, it seemed like he is Jamaican-born. He can't be from Baroda!"

The Error That Sparked the Internet

The broadcasting error occurred during the summary of the West Indies’ thrilling victory over Papua New Guinea. Instead of showing Roston Chase, Brandon King, and other players from the match, the graphics repeatedly displayed Pandya’s image. Fans quickly took to social media, sharing screenshots and poking fun at the mistake. One fan quipped, "Is Hardik Pandya from the West Indies now?" while another joked, "Pandya's Caribbean vacation is official!"

Hardik Pandya’s Performance and Social Media Reception

Despite the mix-up, Pandya's recent form has been a topic of much discussion. Leading up to the T20 World Cup, Pandya’s performance in the IPL 2024 had been underwhelming, both as a bowler and a batsman. However, in the warm-up match against Bangladesh, he reminded everyone of his prowess by scoring a quickfire 40 off 23 balls and taking a crucial wicket. This performance was crucial as he steps into the vice-captaincy role, hoping to guide India to another T20 World Cup title.

The Importance of Hardik Pandya for Team India

Hardik Pandya’s role in the Indian cricket team is pivotal. As a pace-bowling all-rounder, he brings much-needed balance to the squad. His ability to finish games with the bat and chip in with important wickets makes him a valuable asset. The onus lies on him to perform consistently and lead by example, especially with the added responsibility of vice-captaincy.

