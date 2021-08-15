हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virender Sehwag

'Is it ball tampering': Virender Sehwag questions sprit of England after shocking visuals emerge

The second Test between India and England witnessed a bizarre moment on Day 4, which many claimed was an effort to tamper with the ball. 

&#039;Is it ball tampering&#039;: Virender Sehwag questions sprit of England after shocking visuals emerge
'Is it ball tampering': Virender Sehwag questions sprit of England after shocking visuals emerge (Twitter)

The second Test between India and England witnessed a bizarre moment on Day 4, which many claimed was an effort to tamper with the ball. In this particular episode, two England fielders were seen placing their spiked shoes on the ball, a sight that has led to many accusing England of ball tampering. 

While the play was underway during the second session on Day 4, TV replay showed two England players being involved in the incident, however, we will have to wait and see if any action will be taken against the duo for the same. 

Meanwhile, the visual of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many, including ex-India batsman Virender Sehwag, alleging ball tampering and questioning the spirit of England players. Here are a few reactions: 

Meanwhile, England pushed India on backfoot after early strikes by Mark Wood, who removed in-form batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Sam Curran then sent India skipper Virat Kohli back in the pavilion on 20. However, following the three dismissals, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have led the rescue act and added 50-plus stand for the fourth wicket, helping India reach 105/3 at Tea and have extended their lead by 78 runs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virender SehwagBall tampering
Next
Story

'This isn't your backyard': Things heat up as Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal duel - watch video

Must Watch

PT25M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Cursing country is the culture of Congress?