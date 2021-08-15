'Is it ball tampering': Virender Sehwag questions sprit of England after shocking visuals emerge

The second Test between India and England witnessed a bizarre moment on Day 4, which many claimed was an effort to tamper with the ball. In this particular episode, two England fielders were seen placing their spiked shoes on the ball, a sight that has led to many accusing England of ball tampering.

While the play was underway during the second session on Day 4, TV replay showed two England players being involved in the incident, however, we will have to wait and see if any action will be taken against the duo for the same.

Meanwhile, the visual of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many, including ex-India batsman Virender Sehwag, alleging ball tampering and questioning the spirit of England players. Here are a few reactions:

That looks like ball tampering, England. It sure does… pic.twitter.com/qLeICi5i2D — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) August 15, 2021

Yeh kya ho raha hai.

Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, England pushed India on backfoot after early strikes by Mark Wood, who removed in-form batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Sam Curran then sent India skipper Virat Kohli back in the pavilion on 20. However, following the three dismissals, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have led the rescue act and added 50-plus stand for the fourth wicket, helping India reach 105/3 at Tea and have extended their lead by 78 runs.