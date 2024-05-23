Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751857
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2024? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Says THIS

Amidst the speculation, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed the franchise's desire to have Dhoni back for the IPL 2025 season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 23, 2024, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2024? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Says THIS

As the IPL 2024 carnival drew to a close, all eyes turned towards one man - the legendary MS Dhoni. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter, who has etched his name in cricketing folklore, left fans worldwide wondering if they had witnessed his swansong in the iconic yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Heartbreaking Reaction After RCB's Defeat Against RR In IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Thrilling Encounter

The high-octane clash between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was a fitting stage for Dhoni to potentially bid adieu. In a nail-biting thriller that went down to the wire, the former Indian captain showcased glimpses of his vintage self, smashing a blistering 37 off just 18 deliveries.

Standout Performances

While Dhoni's cameo was a treat for the fans, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who stole the show with a magnificent 92 off 58 balls. The young opener's scintillating innings kept CSK in the hunt, but RCB eventually prevailed, courtesy of Virat Kohli's masterclass (78 off 44) and Dinesh Karthik's finishing fireworks (34* off 14).

The Retirement Conundrum

As the dust settled on CSK's campaign, the burning question on everyone's mind was whether Dhoni would don the yellow jersey again. The 42-year-old, known for his calm demeanor, remained tight-lipped about his future plans, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his decision.

CSK's Hopeful Stance

Amidst the speculation, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed the franchise's desire to have Dhoni back for the IPL 2025 season. In a candid interview, Viswanathan stated, "We are very, very hopeful that he (Dhoni) will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of fans and me."

Dhoni's Illustrious Legacy

Regardless of his ultimate decision, Dhoni's impact on CSK and the IPL is etched in stone. The charismatic leader has guided the franchise to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) and two Champions League T20 triumphs (2010 and 2014), cementing his status as one of the greatest captains in the game's history.

TAGS

MS DhoniKasi ViswanathanIPL 2024MS Dhoni retirementMS Dhoni IPL 2024 performanceKasi Viswanathan statement on Dhoni retirementCSK CEO hopeful about Dhoni's futureMS Dhoni retirement speculationIPL 2024 CSK campaignMS Dhoni injury updateDhoni's role in IPL 2024CSK's expectations from MS DhoniMS Dhoni's impact on IPL 2024Kasi Viswanathan interview on Dhoni's retirementDhoni's future in IPLCSK's plans for IPL 2025Dhoni's last IPL season?MS Dhoni's contribution to CSKKasi Viswanathan optimistic about Dhoni's returnMS Dhoni's fitness concernsCSK's performance in IPL 2024Dhoni's batting form in IPL 2024CSK's potential retention strategy for DhoniDhoni's captaincy in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's decision-making processCSK's CEO on Dhoni's retirement rumorsDhoni's legacy in IPLCSK's batting order strategy with DhoniDhoni's leadership impact on CSKMS Dhoni's future plansCSK's rebuilding phase post-IPL 2024Dhoni's fan support amidst retirement talksCSK's expectatio
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata
DNA Video
DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh
DNA Video
DNA: Is the desert about to disappear!
DNA Video
DNA: Singapore Airlines tragedy- What's in-flight turbulence?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Hena Shahab Of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi- The new fire brand leader of BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Underworld connection' of Pune's 'minor killer' family?
DNA Video
DNA: 'New India is...', Pakistan UN envoy brings up 'targeted assassinations'
DNA Video
DNA: Family Demands Justice in Pune Porsche Crash
DNA Video
DNA: Mahabharata on Yogi's attire!