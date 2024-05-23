Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2024? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Says THIS

As the IPL 2024 carnival drew to a close, all eyes turned towards one man - the legendary MS Dhoni. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter, who has etched his name in cricketing folklore, left fans worldwide wondering if they had witnessed his swansong in the iconic yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Thrilling Encounter



The high-octane clash between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was a fitting stage for Dhoni to potentially bid adieu. In a nail-biting thriller that went down to the wire, the former Indian captain showcased glimpses of his vintage self, smashing a blistering 37 off just 18 deliveries.



Standout Performances



While Dhoni's cameo was a treat for the fans, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who stole the show with a magnificent 92 off 58 balls. The young opener's scintillating innings kept CSK in the hunt, but RCB eventually prevailed, courtesy of Virat Kohli's masterclass (78 off 44) and Dinesh Karthik's finishing fireworks (34* off 14).



The Retirement Conundrum



As the dust settled on CSK's campaign, the burning question on everyone's mind was whether Dhoni would don the yellow jersey again. The 42-year-old, known for his calm demeanor, remained tight-lipped about his future plans, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his decision.



CSK's Hopeful Stance



Amidst the speculation, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed the franchise's desire to have Dhoni back for the IPL 2025 season. In a candid interview, Viswanathan stated, "We are very, very hopeful that he (Dhoni) will be available for CSK next year. That is the view and expectations of fans and me."



Dhoni's Illustrious Legacy



Regardless of his ultimate decision, Dhoni's impact on CSK and the IPL is etched in stone. The charismatic leader has guided the franchise to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) and two Champions League T20 triumphs (2010 and 2014), cementing his status as one of the greatest captains in the game's history.