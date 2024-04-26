The M Chinnaswamy stadium erupted in joy as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped their six-match losing streak with a commanding 35-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-octane IPL encounter. While the win provided a much-needed boost to RCB's campaign, the spotlight remained firmly fixed on the talismanic Virat Kohli and his strike rate. Amidst the frenzy of the IPL, where batting pyrotechnics often steal the show, Kohli showcased his mastery of pacing an innings to perfection. His 62-ball 73 might have drawn criticism from some quarters for its relatively modest strike rate, but it was a masterclass in building an innings on a challenging Chinnaswamy track.

Faf du Plessis Backs King Kohli

In the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was quick to throw his weight behind Kohli, dismissing the strike rate debates with a firm endorsement of his talisman's approach. "Virat has been our top scorer this season, and we couldn't have asked for more from him," Du Plessis stated. "On these tough wickets, you need someone to anchor the innings, and Virat did that brilliantly today. His experience and ability to read the game situation were invaluable in setting up a competitive total."

The Turning Point

While Kohli laid the foundation with his patient approach, it was the explosive batting of Rajat Patidar (42 off 24) and Dinesh Karthik's blistering 17-ball 30 that propelled RCB to a formidable 206/6. Du Plessis acknowledged the importance of these cameos, stating, "Those late flourishes from Rajat and DK made all the difference. Virat's innings allowed them to play freely, and they capitalized on it perfectly."

Bowling Unit Shines Bright

RCB's bowling unit, often criticized for its inconsistency, rose to the occasion, spearheaded by the spin duo of Karn Sharma (2/20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/23). The pacers, led by Josh Hazlewood (2/34), complemented the spinners' efforts, ensuring SRH's vaunted batting lineup never gained a foothold in the steep chase. "Our bowlers have copped a lot of flak this season, but they showed their class today," Du Plessis remarked. "The way they restricted SRH's batting onslaught was commendable, and it's a massive confidence booster for the entire unit."

The Bigger Picture

While the victory provided much-needed respite for RCB, Du Plessis was quick to temper expectations, acknowledging the long road ahead. "We've been close in several games, but you need to cross the finish line to instill that belief in the team. Tonight's win will help us sleep better, but the real work begins now."