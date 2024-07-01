Ish Sodhi And Lockie Ferguson: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Ish Sodhi wins against Lockie Ferguson. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Ish Sodhi wins against Lockie Ferguson. Ish Sodhi in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 10. Lockie Ferguson gets a score of 8 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a win for Ish Sodhi. Ish Sodhi scored 20 and Lockie Ferguson scored 0 in this category.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Lockie Ferguson has scored 50 points. As for Ish Sodhi he gets a score of 53 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Lockie Ferguson loses against Ish Sodhi as Ish Sodhi scores 49 points. Lockie Ferguson gets 2 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Lockie Ferguson draws against Ish Sodhi as Lockie Ferguson gets a score of 0 and Ish Sodhi also gets a score of 0.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Ish Sodhi wins against Lockie Ferguson. Ish Sodhi gets an overall score of 25 points. Lockie Ferguson finishes with 7 points overall.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.