Ishan Kishan’s Witty Chatter Revealed In Stump Mic Compilation: ‘Virat Bhai…’

Ishan Kishan made his Test debut for India in the first Test against West Indies and was quite impressive behind the stumps, taking two catches.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ishan Kishan made his Test debut for India.
  • He snapped up 2 catches.
  • Ishan was also quite vocal behind the stumps.

Ishan Kishan’s Witty Chatter Revealed In Stump Mic Compilation: ‘Virat Bhai…’ Ishan Kishan made his Test debut for India. (Crerdits: Instagram)

India had two debutants in the first Test of the series against West Indies as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan received their Test caps. While Yashasvi Jaiswal strode out to open the innings, Ishan Kishan replaced KS Bharat as the wicket-keeper in the side. Bharat last played for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Ishan Kishan’s keeping was quite good, especially against the Indian spinners. He took two catches, including one while keeping for Ravindra Jadeja. Much like Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan was quite vocal behind the stumps. He was also not shy of sledging the West Indies batters and even throwing around hilarious bits at his own teammates.

A Twitter user compiled a video clip of Ishan Kishan’s lively chatter captured by the stump microphone. In one instance, he can be heard requesting Virat Kohli, who was standing at slip, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, stationed at silly point, to adjust their positions slightly. Another time, he expressed surprise at the sharp turn produced by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Watch video:


Ishan Kishan has been part of the Indian team in ODI and T20Is and is seen as a good replacement for Rishabh Pant even in this Test team. Rishabh Pant was involved in a car crash in December last year. Ishan Kishan was in India’s squad for the Border Gavaskar trophy, but KS Bharat was the preferred keeper for India.

Ishan Kishan was also part of the squad during the World Test Championship final as a reserve wicketkeeper.

Ishan Kishan is a regular member of the Indian T20I team and currently serves as the backup wicketkeeper for KL Rahul in the ODI squad. Given Rahul's injury, Ishan Kishan is expected to compete with Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper's spot in the upcoming West Indies ODIs.

