Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury before India's squad announcement for New Zealand Tests

Playing for Delhi against Vidarbha, the 31-year-old picked up the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings. 

Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury before India&#039;s squad announcement for New Zealand Tests
Image Credits: Twitter/@ImIshant

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma on Monday hurt his ankle while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game, days before India's squad announcement for the New Zealand tour.

Playing for Delhi against Vidarbha, the 31-year-old picked up the injury in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings. It was Ishant's third over.

Ishant was seen writhing in pain and had to be taken off the ground as he needed medical attention. Ishant returned with figures of 3/45 in Vidarbha's first innings.

Ishant had a swelling in his ankle and won't be risked in this game. With the squad for the New Zealand tour to be announced soon, Ishant will now have to go to National Cricket Academy (NCA) to get his RTP (return to play) certificate.

India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand from February 21-25 and February 29 to March 4.

Ishant SharmaRanji TrophyIndia vs New ZealandCricketVidarbha
