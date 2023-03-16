ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ISL vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 in Lahore, 730PM IST, March 16

The second game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 playoffs stage will witness Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday (March 16). The winner of this contest will take on defending champions Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 for the right to face Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 final on Sunday (March 19).

Islamabad United just failed to ensure a top 2 finish after losing their last match of the league stages to Babar Azam’s Zalmi side by 13 runs. However, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad would fancy their chances to winning the Eliminator clash with Hasan Ali and Fazalhaq Farooqi in top form with the ball. Zalmi were at the receiving end of two successful run-chases of over 240 runs, came back successfully to beat Islamabad in their final league stage game in Rawalpindi, to not only qualify for the playoffs but also set up the Eliminator with the same opponent.

Earlier, Zalmi skipper Babar Azam scored his 8th T20 century and became the joint second player to achieve this feat along with Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger and David Warner. Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 hundreds.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: March 16, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

ISL vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

ISL vs PES PSL 2023 Eliminator 1 Predicted 11

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Mubasir Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Shoaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hassan Ali, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Sufiyan Muqeem, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khurram Shahzad, Wahab Riaz