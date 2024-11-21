‘Isn’t Scared Of The Big Stage’: Bharat Arun Lauds Harshit Rana Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

According to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, young Indian pacer Harshit Rana could be an asset for the Indian team down under. While talking to RevSportz, Bharat Arun pointed out that Rana has the ability to get an extra bounce from the Australian pitch.

Since star pacer Mohammed Shami has not been added to the Indian team for the tour of Australia, the Indian team is expected to try new faces. Rana might get an opportunity as the fourth seamer in the first Test, keeping in mind the bounce from Perth’s wicket.

"His confidence. He is very sure of his ability and isn’t scared of the big stage. He is a tall bowler and he will be able to generate bounce. What goes in his favour is also his ability to get movement. Someone who gets bounce and movement is rare, and in Australian conditions, he can be a very useful bowler for India. Having seen him very closely, his confidence is something that has stood out for me," Bharat Arun said to RevSportz.

Earlier, Rana scalped 19 wickets for KKR in the 2024 season of the IPL and even went to the National Cricket Academy to work on his fitness before the Australian tour. Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the Indian side in Rohit Sharma’s absence as he has been granted a paternity leave.

Previously, back in 2022, Bumrah led the Indian team in the fifth Test against England but then India sustained a loss by seven wickets.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.