’It’s Been A Complete Journey’: Jasprit Bumrah On Being Retained By Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025

One of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah as their top pick for the IPL 2025. Bumrah has been retained for a massive amount of Rs 18 crore.

"It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager. Now I'm going to turn 31 and have a son, so it's been a complete journey. I'm happy that the journey is continuing and no better feeling," said Bumrah in a video shared by the franchise on Thursday.

“When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions. So now, slowly the role is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team who are eight-nine years younger than me.

“So, I always feel happy to help, because I got a lot of help when I started. So, always willing to help, and always trying my best to contribute in whatever way I can, and whenever I can,” he added.

In the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians had a terrible run as they ended at the bottom of the league under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. Star all-rounder also faced a lot of criticisms from the fans as he became the skipper after replacing Rohit Sharma.

"We have been successful in the past, and we know how to win championships. So, instead of looking at championships now, look at yourself, rectify the mistakes, and try to take on the positives. So that is what has always worked for us, and I think that is something that we will focus on, and hopefully with a positive stride, we'll get good results.

"It feels good whenever the crowd is behind you, that experience of playing in Wankhede is always great. That energy, and vibe is a sight to see if you've never experienced it before. It's an interesting atmosphere to experience, as you'll not get that in most places," Bumrah added.