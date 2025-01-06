Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Travis Head have conceded that the incomparable Jasprit Bumrah's absence on the third day of the series-deciding fifth Test played a big role in their team's victory against India on the bowler-friendly SCG deck.

Laid low by back spasm, Bumrah could not bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series as India failed to defend a small 162-run target to lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Such was Bumrah's impact on the series that the Australians heaved a sigh of relief when they realised that the injured pacer would not be taking the field. Khawaja was one of the worst sufferers through the long series.

"I was just getting Bumrah'd. It was tough work. I have to face this guy with the new ball every single time.

"You never want to see anyone injured and it's a shame he was but thank God for us. Today would've been an absolute nightmare facing him on that wicket. As soon as we didn't see him out there we thought 'alright, we've got a chance here'," Khawaja told ABC Sport.

The 38-year-old Khawaja, who has scored over 5500 runs in Test cricket, said that Bumrah just did not give him any opportunity to score runs off him.

"He's the toughest bowler I've ever faced. And I have faced him in 2018. He got me out once, he was alright, he was good but he has been something else this year. He has got his tail up," Khawaja said.

Bumrah, who took 32 wickets in the rubber at an average of 13.06 and was named the Player of the Series, dismissed the batter six times.

Asked about what made facing Bumrah such a daunting task, Khawaja said, "The wickets have definitely helped him. He is six years more mature. He understands his skills, who he is bowling to.

"He has different plans for everyone. I always felt like no matter how good a bowler is I can always get something to score runs, but I did not get anything at all from him. He's just so hard. I don't have to face him again, thank God."

Khawaja's views were seconded by the swashbuckling left-handed batter Travis Head during a chat with the broadcasters.

"I think there were 15 people really pleased that Bumrah didn't bowl today. He's a great performer, he had an exceptional tour," Head said.

Head, who made two big hundreds in the series before signing off with an unbeaten 34 on Sunday, spoke about how his 46-run stand with Khawaja for the fourth wicket gave him the belief that they would win the game.

"Nice to contribute, I don't worry about the results too much. Two great teams, felt like it would be nice if I could come out and contribute. Same approach as always, felt like I was moving well, knew that if I could build a partnership with Usman we would be well placed.

"The last series here they played exceptionally well, even in Perth they put us on the backfoot. Been a crazy five Tests, the guys that got through all five are probably looking forward to some time off. There's been a lot of media attention too," Head said.