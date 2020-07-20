हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Steve Smith

It's been a long time: Steve Smith posts picture of him enjoying ice bath

On Monday, the 31-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of him taking a dip in an ice tub.

It&#039;s been a long time: Steve Smith posts picture of him enjoying ice bath
Image Credits: Steve Smith Instagram

While Australia are yet to resume international cricket after the game was suspended in March due to coronavirus, swashbuckling batsman Steve Smith was recently seen enjoying an ice bath after a long time during this forced break.

Along with the picture, Smith revealed that Australian celebrity trainer Luke Zocchi had convinced him that ice baths are not that bad.

Along with the picture, Smith revealed that Australian celebrity trainer Luke Zocchi had convinced him that ice baths are not that bad.

"It's been a long time between ice baths but this week somehow @zocobodypro has convinced me they aren't so bad," Smith wrote along with a picture of him in the tub and Zocci standing outside.

Smith's fellow batsman and opener David Warner, who has been quite active on social media during the coronavirus lockdown with his hilarious videos with family, was quick to reply to the former Australia skipper's post.

Warner commented, "Been telling him for years about ice baths."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s been a long time between ice baths but this week somehow @zocobodypro has convinced me they aren’t so bad

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

Recently, Smith was also seen enjoying some backyard cricket with his friends.

"Thanks for the batting tips today @zocobodypro in return I'll help you work on those calves. Stop skipping leg day mate! #backyardcricket," the Australian batsman posted along with a picture of him with his friends playing cricket.

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand on March 13 was the country's last international match before cricket was distrupted due to the novel virus.

Australia are likely to tour England for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is in September.

Smith, who is currently ranked the No.1 batsman in the world at the moment in the Test cricket, was all set to lead Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24. However, the tournament was  postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Steve SmithDavid WarnerAustraliaEngland vs AustraliaCricket
On this day in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded highest individual score by Indian in Women's World Cup
