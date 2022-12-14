topStoriesenglish
LANKA PREMIER LEAGUE 2022

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Lanka Premier League 2022 Match No. 13 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch JK vs KF LPL 2022 match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons in Lanka Premier League 2022 match here to be played in Pallekele, on Wednesday, December 14.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Defending champions Jaffna Kings will take on Wanindu Hasaranga’s Kandy Falcons in Match No. 13 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2022 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday (December 14). These are the top two team of the LPL 2022, both having won four out of their first five matches so far.

Kandy Falcons beat Dambulla Aura by 77 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday in the Lanka Premier League 2022. Batting first, the Kandy Falcons posted a competitive total of 193 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Kamindu Mendis made a blistering 58 from 40 balls, which included 9 boundaries for the Kandy Falcons in their last match. In the first game between the two teams, Kandy defeated Jaffna by three wickets after chasing the target of 148 runs on the last delivery of the match.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF):

When will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) start?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) be played?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be hosted in Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) begin?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) match?

The Lanka Premier League 2022 clash between Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) Predicted 11

Jaffna Kings: Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, D Randika, Thisara Perera (C), Jack Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, S Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, A Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Ashen Bandara, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Carlos Brathwaite, PHKD Mendis, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana

Jaffna Kings (JK) vs Kandy Falcons (KF) Dream11

Wicketkeeper: S Samarawickrama, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, PHKD Mendis

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Avishka Fernando

Vice-Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Lanka Premier League 2022LPL 2022Jaffna Kings vs Kandy FalconsWanindu HasarangaJK vs KF LiveJaffna Kings vs Kandy Falcons Live

