Jahnvi Kapoor BRUTALLY trolled after she hits cricket nets session for upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi - WATCH

Bollywood actress and daughter of legendary Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted doing nets session recently and her video went viral instantly. Janhvi is not so much of a cricket fan that she does nets session every day. The actress is training for her upcoming film titled Mr & Mrs Mahi which also starts Rajkumar Rao in lead role. Janhvi was seen batting in the nets, playing some forward defence shots and cover drives. The video revealed her hard work for the role she is going to take up in the film, which it seem requires her to play cricket.

However, the cricket fans trolled her for her attempt at learning something. Some said that nepotism does not work here while others said that why is she wearing pads when she is plaing with tennis ball.

Take a look at all key reactions on Janhvi Kapoor's viral cricket video:

ye pad gloves pehenkr tennis ball se cricket __ — mourya ji (@rajneeshmourya1) October 6, 2022

Tennis ball ke liye kaun pad pahnta hai???? — Vadieval (Part-2) (@vadi898) October 6, 2022

Expectations will be high from Janhvi fans in this film. But let's not forget that before her, many other actresses have taken up cricketer's role in cinema. Very recently, it was

Taapsee Pannu who played Mithali Raj in her biopic called 'Shabaash Mithu'. Rani Mukerji played a cricketer in Dil Bole Hadippa!

Virat Kohli's wife and popular actress Anushka Sharma is soon going to play the Indian legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in her biopic named Chakda Xpress. So Janhvi definitely has some competition here.

While many trolled her for her poor cricket skills, there were others who appreciated her effort to get into the skin of her character. Janhvi is quite popular among her fans for she is a good actor as well as gorgeous. She enjoys a huge fanfare on social media and while there are good comments, she also ends up getting trolled at times.





