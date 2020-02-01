James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to remove the law regarding `Mankading`.

His remarks came as Afghanistan`s spinner resorted to `Mankading` to dismiss a Pakistan batsman in the quarter-final of the U-19 World Cup.

"Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC," Anderson tweeted.

In the quarter-final, Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan used the Mankad mode of dismissal to dismiss Pakistan`s Muhammad Huraira. Cricket World Cup`s official handle also tweeted the video of the dismissal.

According to the law, "If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out."

Pakistan went on to defeat Afghanistan to set-up a semi-final clash with India on February 4.

During the 2019 IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin also ended up dismissing Rajasthan Royals` batsman Jos Buttler through the `Mankad` and this riled up various cricketers and fans worldwide.

Afghanistan U-19 skipper Farhan Zakhil has admitted that resorting to `Mankad` in the quarter-final clash against Pakistan was not in the spirit of the game, and the side probably would not have done it if they were in a winning position.

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad ran out Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira at the non-striker`s end as he removed the bails while delivering the ball with the opener being out of his crease. The matter was referred to the third umpire and replays found Huraira out of the crease.

"At that time, we realized let`s do something different to build pressure on Pakistan. To be honest, it was not in the spirit of the game. But we wanted to win. It was a very important game for us. The people of Afghanistan wanted us to beat Pakistan. But it`s within the rules - and out is out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Zakhil as saying.

"If you want to make runs and rotate the strike, you must respect the opposition, which is why we went ahead. If we were winning, we probably wouldn`t have done it," he added.

