JAMES ANDERSON

James Anderson To Play In IPL 2025? Former England Pacer Aim To Make Comeback In T20s

James Anderson's international retirement was a moment of reflection and gratitude for his contributions to Test cricket.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In an unexpected twist to a storied career, former England pacer James Anderson is considering a comeback to T20 cricket. The prospect of Anderson gracing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025 has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. This announcement comes after Anderson, who has been predominantly associated with red-ball cricket, expressed his interest in white-ball formats once again.

A Fresh Look at T20 Cricket

James Anderson's international retirement was a moment of reflection and gratitude for his contributions to Test cricket. Having last played in a T20 match in 2014, Anderson’s focus shifted entirely to Test cricket, where he continued to excel despite the challenges of aging. His remarkable longevity in the game was a testament to his skill and resilience. However, recent observations of T20 leagues, particularly The Hundred 2024, have rekindled his desire to play in the shorter format.

“I watch The Hundred and see the ball swinging around in the first 20 balls and I think: ‘I can do that, I can still do that,’” Anderson revealed during his appearance on The Final Word podcast. “I don’t know if that is a viable option, to maybe see if I could do a job in white-ball cricket. Franchise cricket is something I’ve never done.”

A Record-Breaking Career with Unfinished Business

James Anderson’s career is adorned with accolades and records, particularly in Test cricket. With 44 T20 matches under his belt, Anderson has claimed 41 wickets at an economy rate of 8.47. Despite his impressive track record, his retirement from international T20s was a strategic decision to make way for emerging talent.
Yet, Anderson’s performance in the county circuit and his role as a mentor to the England Test team reflect his enduring passion for the game. His recent comments about his physical condition further underline his readiness to embrace new challenges. “My body has at no stage started to feel like it’s 42. I still feel I could potentially have something to offer on that front,” Anderson noted.

Potential IPL 2025 Participation

The speculation around Anderson's potential participation in IPL 2025 is fueled by his recent revelations and the interest from various franchise teams. With IPL being a platform that celebrates both emerging and seasoned talent, Anderson’s experience and skill set could be a valuable addition to any team.
Franchise cricket, particularly in the IPL, is known for its high-intensity and dynamic nature. While Anderson’s lack of recent white-ball cricket experience might raise questions, his tactical acumen and ability to swing the new ball could make him a formidable asset. “I still feel like I was made to bowl quickly, to be a bowler, so while it’s still functioning, use it,” Anderson said, reflecting his unwavering dedication to the craft.

