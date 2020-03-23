Jason Gillespie goes into self-isolation after returning from England

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has gone into self-isolation as a precautionary measure against coronavirus after recently making a return from England where he was serving as head coach of Sussex county cricket club.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 44-year-old said that he has returned home in Australia and is now under self-isolation for a period of 14 days.

"Due to current events it was decided by @SussexCCC and myself that it would be best if I was back home in Australia. Hence, I am now home and in isolation for the next 2 weeks. Having just been o/s, I urge everyone to please stay at home. It is the ONLY option for all of us," Gillespie wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that they have decided to suspend the professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 in the wake of the deadly coronavirus that continues to spread all across the globe.

Gillespie said that the Sussex county club's pre-season trip to Cape Town has been cut short as the health of their players and staff members is their first priority.

"Our club @SussexCCC have been amazing looking after all our players and staff. We cut short our pre-season trip to Cape Town and the club's absolute priority has always been staff and players that were home and away," he added.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand men's cricket team, including the supporting staff, has gone into self-isolation for a mandatory 14-day period following their early return from Australia in the wake of novel coronavirus fear.

Just like New Zealand, the South African players have also been put under self-isolation following their return from India after the cancellation of the three-match ODI series between the two sides.

The virus outbreak has so far claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people and has affected more than 3,40,000 persons globally.The coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China.