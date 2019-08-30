Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall reduce India to 72/2 at Lunch on Day 1

Offspinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall picked up his first Test wicket on debut while skipper Jason Holder snared another in a brilliant spell of fast bowling as India laboured to 72/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test on Friday.

Opener Mayank Agarwal (41 not out) neared a half-century with India captain Virat Kohli (5 not out) for company at the break. For the Windies, Holder (1/7) and Cornwall (1/20) were among the wickets.

India lost opener KL Rahul (13) early as Holder bowled a peach of a delivery to have him caught by Cornwall at first slip. It was a wicket-maiden and the all-rounder followed it up with a brilliant opening spell, bowling a tight off-stump line and causing Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara all sorts of trouble.

Cornwall, who is 6'6" tall and weighs around 140 kg, was soon asked to bowl and the 26-yea-old did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket.

Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point.

Agarwal had to grind for his runs as he hit five boundaries in his 99-ball knock. Kohli too took time to settle down as the pitch assisted the fast bowlers with some swing on offer while also helping Cornwall get some turn off the surface.

Earlier, Holder asked India to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts handed debuts to Cornwall and wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton who replaced Miguel Cummins and stumper Shai Hope, respectively.

India were unchanged from the first Test.

Brief scores: India 72/2 in 30 overs (Mayank Agarwal 41 not out, Virat Kohli 5 not out; Jason Holder 1/7, Rahkeem Cornwall 1/20) vs West Indies at Lunch.