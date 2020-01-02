Jason Holder rested for first two ODIs against Ireland

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has been rested from the national squad for the opening two ODIs of the three-match series against Ireland, beginning January 7 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Confirming the news, West Indies’ selector Roger Harper said that the decision to rest all-rounder Holder has been taken keeping in mind the heavy workload he has had over the last one year.

Harper further stressed that with a number of important series ahead, the Ireland Tests will provide the West Indies Test captain with a best chance to take a break and refresh his mind.

“The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year. With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white ball formats," the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website quoted the national selector as saying.

Harper believes that the upcoming series against India will provide the players an opportunity to build on the performances in India and build confidence as a team.

“The Afghanistan and Indian series told me that the team is making very positive strides. Winning the ODIs against Afghanistan, our first ODI series win for five years, followed by the very competitive performance in against India is testament to that. The team demonstrated a determination to compete and gave it every effort. Against India the batting was consistent and while the bowling had its moments, it is clear that we have to improve our ‘death’ bowling. However, the fact that the team played in such an organised and competitive manner consistently augurs well going forward," he said.

“This series against Ireland offers us the opportunity to build on the performances in India, build confidence as a team and for individual players. Just like the series against Afghanistan, the Ireland series is an important one for us, one we must win," Harper added.

Notably, Holder is the only player to miss out from West Indies' 1-2 defeat at the hands of India in the three-match ODI series in December 2019.

The full West Indies squad is as follows:

Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.