Jason Mohammed replaces Andre Russell in West Indies T20I squad against India

Batsman Jason Mohammed has been named in the 14-member West Indies squad as a replacement for all-rounder Andre Russell for the first and second T20I of the three-match series against India, beginning Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

Russell was initally named in the side's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Men in Blue after recently returning to action following a knee surgery. However, he later informed the interim West Indies selection panel of his unavailability for the matches after experiencing "some discomfort" while playing in the Global T20 Canada.

As a result of Russell's unavailabily, the West Indies Cricket decided to rope in experienced batsman Mohammed, who has appeared in nine matches in the shortest format of the game besides leading West Indies in both T20I and ODIs.

Reflecting on Mohammed's inclusion, West Indies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said that the batsman is capable of putting up good performances and help the Caribbean side win games.

“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats and – having done well for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors,” the West Indies Cricket quoted Reifer as saying.

“It’s difficult to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world – and won the ICC T20 World Cup for the West Indies on two occasions, but we believed Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and help us win games a well," he added.

Mohammed, who made his last appearance for the Caribbean side during the ODI series against Bangladesh in July last year, had finished as Trinidad & Tobago's highest run-scorer last season in the four-day domestic tournament.