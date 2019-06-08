close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

Jason Roy: Man of the Match in England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 clash

Put in to bat first, Roy (153 off 121 balls) and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (51) provided the hosts with a perfect start by sharing a crucial 128-run stand for the opening wicket.

Jason Roy: Man of the Match in England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 clash
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

Opener Jason Roy was declared Man of the Match after he pulled back a magnificent knock of 153 runs to help England hammer Bangladesh by 106 runs in Match 12 of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday. 

Put in to bat first, Roy (153 off 121 balls) and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (51) provided the hosts with a perfect start by sharing a crucial 128-run stand for the opening wicket.

Following Bairstow's dismissal, Roy also stitched a 77-run stand with Joe Root (21)  before Jos Buttler struck 44-ball 64 to help their side post a mammoth total of 386 for six-- which is England's highest-ever total in the World Cup.  

En route to his blistering 153-run knock laced with 14 boundaries and five sixes, Roy also brought up his ninth ODI century off just 92 balls. 

While picking up his Player of the Match award, Roy said that his side put up an all-round performance and rectified their mistakes which helped them to emerge out victorious against Bangladesh. 

"We wanted to give ourselves the best chance possible. we've been doing pretty well together over the past few years. We've put in an all-round performance and righted our wrongs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roy as saying. 

Chasing the target of 387, Shakib Al Hasan's 121-run knock went in vain as the England bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 280 runs in 48.5 overs. 

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were the pick of the bowlers as they bagged three wickets each. While Mark Wood finished with the figures of two for 52, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid also chipped in with a wicket each. 

Notably, Jason Roy has notched up a total of 3,153 runs in 79 ODIs he has played so far at an average of 42.   

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Jason RoyEnglandBangladeshBen stokesJofra Archer
Next
Story

ICC World Cup 2019: Jason Roy's 153 sets up England's massive 106-run win over Bangladesh

Must Watch

PT41M49S

PM Modi addresses the Maldives Parliament