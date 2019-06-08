Jason Roy: Man of the Match in England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 clash

Opener Jason Roy was declared Man of the Match after he pulled back a magnificent knock of 153 runs to help England hammer Bangladesh by 106 runs in Match 12 of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, Roy (153 off 121 balls) and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow (51) provided the hosts with a perfect start by sharing a crucial 128-run stand for the opening wicket.

Following Bairstow's dismissal, Roy also stitched a 77-run stand with Joe Root (21) before Jos Buttler struck 44-ball 64 to help their side post a mammoth total of 386 for six-- which is England's highest-ever total in the World Cup.

En route to his blistering 153-run knock laced with 14 boundaries and five sixes, Roy also brought up his ninth ODI century off just 92 balls.

While picking up his Player of the Match award, Roy said that his side put up an all-round performance and rectified their mistakes which helped them to emerge out victorious against Bangladesh.

"We wanted to give ourselves the best chance possible. we've been doing pretty well together over the past few years. We've put in an all-round performance and righted our wrongs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roy as saying.

Chasing the target of 387, Shakib Al Hasan's 121-run knock went in vain as the England bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 280 runs in 48.5 overs.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were the pick of the bowlers as they bagged three wickets each. While Mark Wood finished with the figures of two for 52, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid also chipped in with a wicket each.

Notably, Jason Roy has notched up a total of 3,153 runs in 79 ODIs he has played so far at an average of 42.