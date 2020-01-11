हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Bumrah bagged a crucial wicket of opener Danushka Gunathilaka in Sri Lanka's 202-run chase against India to achieve the feat. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap by becoming the country's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game during his side's 78-run win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I in Pune. 

The 26-year-old was tying with fellow pacers Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin with 52 wickets each prior to the Men in Blue's third and final T20I match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday evening. 

 However, Bumrah bagged a crucial wicket of opener Danushka Gunathilaka in Sri Lanka's 202-run chase against India to achieve the feat. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the same.       

"BOOOM Jasprit Bumrah is now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is for #TeamIndia," the BCCI wrote. 

Overall, Sri Lanka T20I skipper Lasith Malinga is leading the list of wicket-takers in the shortest format of the game with 106 wickets, followed by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (98) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (92). Bumrah is standing at the 23rd spot on the list. 

Meanwhile, a massive win in the third match saw India clinch the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-0. The Virat Kohli-led side won the second match by seven wickets while the opening T20I between the two sides was abandoned due to rain. 

