Jasprit Bumrah brutally trolled for THIS reason after sharing ‘magical’ pics from his wedding reception

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who recently tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, was on Friday brutally trolled by netizens after the paceman shared pictures of his wedding reception.

"The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we've received. Thank you," Bumrah tweeted.

Notably, the adorable pictures showed the newly-wed couple walking hand in hand as the guests welcomed them with sparklers.

However, moments after Bumrah shared the Tweet, netizens shared an old tweet from 2017 where the cricketer appealed to everyone to 'Say No to Crackers' and trolled the Indian speedster for his hypocrisy.

Here are some of the reactions:

On Diwali, Jasprit Bumrah said #SayNoToCrackers in his post. But now shamelessly.. pic.twitter.com/Jp0pzecCpy — G O A T (@GoatHesson) March 19, 2021



Say yes crackers except Diwali. Ab Diwali par Gyan mat dena kabhi Happy married life @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/dA6ipopSqf — HaRsh_Paliwal_ (@HarshPaliwal04) March 19, 2021

Say no to crackers pic.twitter.com/pnYTfr9Xaq — Exsecular (@ExSecular) March 19, 2021

say no to crackers but only during diwali?

looks like only diwali crackers cause pollution and not the ones used in celebrity weddings ye log toh bade heavy driver hain bhai! pic.twitter.com/jkBZjqHWQn — Hoenest (@thatcarefreekid) March 19, 2021

Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan announced the news of their marriage on social media by sharing photos from their wedding on March 15. The speedster was granted leave ahead of the fourth Test against England by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The pacer was then not included in the 19-member squad for the ongoing T20I series.

Bumrah may join Mumbai Indians camp by end of March

The paceman, 27, has represented India in 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is since making his international debut back in 2016. It is now expected that Bumrah will join Mumbai Indians’ pre-IPL 2021 season camp around the end of March.

The paceman is expected to join the camp between March 26 and 28. He will head straight into a week-long quarantine before preparing himself to fly with the team to Chennai for IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.