Jasprit Bumrah claims hat-trick to put India on top in second Test against West Indies

KINGSTON: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled superbly to register his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test between India and West Indies on Saturday.

With this hat-trick, Bumrah has become the third India to record this extraordinary feat in Test cricket. Before Bumrah, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm bowler Irfan Pathan had recorded hat-tricks in longest format of the game for India.

Bumrah claimed the wickets of Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in the 9th over of the Windies innings to achieve the milestone.

Earlier in the day, India resumed the day at 254/5 and were bundled out for 416 in the first innings. The hosts started the day on a high a Jason Holder dismissed Rishabh Pant (27) on the first ball of the day.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the next batsman in for India and joined hands with the overnight batsman Hanuma Vihari. Jadeja and Vihari batted with extra caution to add 38 runs before Rahkeem Cornwall dismissed Jadeja (16) when India's score was 302/7.

The visitors, however, did not lose any more wicket before lunch and ended the innings at 336/7 at lunch. After the lunch, Vihari joined hands with Ishant and the two Indian batters frustrated the West Indies bowlers with Ishant registering his half-century (57). Vihari went one step ahead and brought up his maiden ton before he was dismissed by Holder after scoring 117 runs.

But the day belonged to Bumrah who claimed a total of five wickets to reduce West Indies to 87/7 after the end of second day's play. Bumrah, however, returned to the pavilion for a brief period after feeling pain in his left calf in the 15th over.

For West Indies, Skipper Holder and Shimron Hetmyer put some resistance by putting up a 45-run stand, but Mohammad Shami clean bowled Hetmyer (34) to reduce Windies to 67/6.