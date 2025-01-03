Jasprit Bumrah Gives Death Stare To Sam Konstas During Day 1 Of Sydney Test - Watch

India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was involved in an intense drama at the end of Day 1 in the Sydney Test as he scalped the wicket of Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day and followed it up with a death stare poi ting towards 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas.

Just before the end of day 1 play, the likes of Bumrah and Konstas were spotted having a verbal spat at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Two balls later, Bumrah dismissed Khawaja for 3 in the final over of the day.

It all transpired when Australian batter Usman Khawaja halted Bumrah's delivery as he was not ready to face the ball. Out of nowhere, Konstas who was standing at the non-strikers’ end intervened, asking Bumrah to stop. The on-field umpire immediately came in to tackle the situation and separated the players.

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Earlier, the Indian team came to play the final Test match without the services of Rohit Sharma. Once again, the Indian batters failed to make an impact as they were restricted to just 185 runs in the fifth and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. For Australia, Scott Boland recorded the figures of 4 for 31 and managed to dominate the Indian batting line-up.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.