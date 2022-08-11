Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah who missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury is also doubtful for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 according to reports to Insidesport. Bumrah was ruled out of Asia Cup due to a back injury and is under rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. Bumrah has suffered a back injury back in 2019 as well and this time the experts are worried that it might take more time for India pacer to recover.

A senior BCCI official told InsideSport, “Yes, it’s concerning. He is back in rehab and will get the best medical advice available. The problem is it’s his old injury and that is what is concerning. We have just two months left for the World Cup and he has got this injury at the worst possible time. We are closely monitoring his condition. He is the best bowler in cricket and needs to be carefully managed."

Why is Bumrah's injury haunting him again and again?

Bumrah has a strange bowling action which is far from textbook bowling. His bowling action puts a lot of pressure on his lower back and experts believe that this is why he has and will continue to suffer frequent back injuries.

What if Bumrah misses the bus to Australia?

Indian cricket team's worst nightmare will come true if Bumrah misses the 2022 T20 World Cup. India will then have to go with Bhuwaneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and one from Avesh Khan or Arshdeep Singh. Harshal and Kumar are experts while bowling in death overs but India need someone to take wickets upfront for that India need someone like Jasprit Bumrah. If Bumrah misses out then India will definately look at someone like M Shami who can bowl in the powerplay.

“See, Shami isn’t getting any younger and that is why we have to manage his workload too. That is the reason he was informed about T20s (Not selecting). But if we have two premier pacers injured, we have to fall back on someone reliable in Australia. Shami understands the conditions better than anybody and could be a great asset. But a call on him will be taken only at a later stage,” a member of the selection committee told InsideSport.