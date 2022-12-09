Jasprit Bumrah gets COZY with Sanjana Ganesan in recent Instagram post, check PIC here

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah posted an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Friday (December 9). The Indian cricketer has been recovering from the back injury for the last three months, missing the all-important tournaments like Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 and the bilateral series vs New Zealand and Bangladesh. Bumrah is expected to be back with Team India next year, starting with the series vs Sri Lanka at home, that kickstarts in January. Nevetheless, the injury might have been tough on Bumrah but that has also given him a time off the field to spend some time with his family.

Take a look at Jasprit Bumrah's cozy pic with his wife Sanjana Ganesan below:

Bumrah would be eyeing a strong comeback whenever he makes one. Team India has massively missed him as they continue to play poor cricket. Bumrah was criticised for not keeping his body fit for India matches although he plays all matches injury-free for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Injuries are something, not in complete control of the cricketer, but Bumrah has ensured that he keeps the negavity away from him and focuses on getting fitter and represent India again in the blue jersey.

Bumrah, a few days ago, had posted about his progress through a video, where he could be seen doing various workouts and sprinting. It seems the day is not far when Bumrah will storm back to the Indian playing 11 and bowl those toe-crushing, perfect yorkers to pick wickets and win games for India.

For now, he continues to stay home and spend quality time with his better-half and family while focussing on his fitness programme to recover from the injury completely. Let's hope the pace ace makes a comeback soon for Team India.