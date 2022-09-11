Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel to play T20Is vs Australia, South Africa; set to return for India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury but the fast bowling pair will be back for the T20 World Cup 2022, says a report. They will be available for selection as both of them have regained their fitness and have started bowling at the National Cricket Acadamy. A report in Cricbuzz says both pacers have cleared their fitness test, which is central in their bid to make a comeback to the national side.



"Both Bumrah and Harshal did not feature in India`s failed campaign in the Asia Cup because of different injuries -- Harshal was out with a side strain and Bumrah was out of action since July due to a back injury.



"It has been learnt that the two have regained their full fitness and bowled normally at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru recently. The two are believed to have finished their rehab," added the report.



Earlier, on August 8, when India`s squad for Asia Cup 2022 was announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Bumrah and Harshal were at the NCA.



"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru."



With Bumrah and Harshal all set to return to the Indian team, it means that a pacer and a spinner will have to make way to accommodate the fast-bowling duo. They could be included at the cost of Avesh Khan and Axar Patel.

Both Bumrah and Harshal will be picked for the upcoming T20Is between India and Australia that starts on September 20 in Mohali. The duo will also feature in the limited-overs series vs South Africa. In these series, selectors will keep a close eye on their fitness. Bumrah and Harshal are important for India's plans in T20 World Cup and their absence could turn out to be very costly for the team at the mega event.