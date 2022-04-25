हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah is LESS threatening than Shaheen Afridi: Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes BIG statement

Aqib Javed opines that Shaheen Afridi is way better than the Indian paceman.

Jasprit Bumrah is LESS threatening than Shaheen Afridi: Ex-Pakistan cricketer makes BIG statement
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed made a big statement while comparing Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Javed claimed that Bumrah isn't as aggressive as the left-arm paceman of Pakistan.

Undoubtedly, Shaheen and Bumrah are two of the best in the business at the moment. Both the pacers have some impressive skills and an impeccable yorker. However, Javed opined that Shaheen is way better than the Indian paceman.

"Shaheen's graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. He has less threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it's in T20s, ODIs, or in Tests. And the rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan," Javed told PakTV.tv.

"The way Haris Rauf has bowled in the last few years, his average bowling speed is the fastest in the world. And the aggression he has, the way he runs, the batsman knows that the bowler is running towards him, but Bumrah isn't that aggressive. And people enjoy these kinds of bowlers who have such body language," Javed added.

Currently, Bumrah and Shaheen are the leaders for most wickets taken in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. However, Shaheen's name has taken a step forward after he bagged the Sir Garfield's Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs PakistanShaheen AfridiJasprit BumrahTeam IndiaAqib Javed
Next
Story

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: Shikhar Dhawan hits fifty

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Twitter and Elon Musk deal could be announced soon!