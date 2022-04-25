Former Pakistan cricketer Aqib Javed made a big statement while comparing Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Javed claimed that Bumrah isn't as aggressive as the left-arm paceman of Pakistan.

Undoubtedly, Shaheen and Bumrah are two of the best in the business at the moment. Both the pacers have some impressive skills and an impeccable yorker. However, Javed opined that Shaheen is way better than the Indian paceman.

Jasprit Bumrah tops the list for most wickets in the #WTC23 cycle. Will anyone dethrone the Indian speedster? The WTC state of play https://t.co/HXJbNFcZmT pic.twitter.com/Sf3FB2p2gx — ICC (@ICC) April 19, 2022

"Shaheen's graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. He has less threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it's in T20s, ODIs, or in Tests. And the rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan," Javed told PakTV.tv.

"The way Haris Rauf has bowled in the last few years, his average bowling speed is the fastest in the world. And the aggression he has, the way he runs, the batsman knows that the bowler is running towards him, but Bumrah isn't that aggressive. And people enjoy these kinds of bowlers who have such body language," Javed added.

Currently, Bumrah and Shaheen are the leaders for most wickets taken in the ongoing World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. However, Shaheen's name has taken a step forward after he bagged the Sir Garfield's Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2021.