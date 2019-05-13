Jasprit Bumrah is world's best bowler at the moment: Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled brilliantly in the finals of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which Mumbai Indians won by one run against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chasing 150 here in a thrilling summit clash on Sunday, Shane Watson`s brilliant 80 went in vain as CSK fell agonisingly short of winning their fourth IPL title.

Bumrah bowled a clinical four-over giving away just 14 runs and picked up two crucial wickets as Mumbai clinched their fourth IPL trophy.

In a candid interview with Mumbai Indians batsman Yuvraj Singh after the summit clash, Tendulkar said that Bumrah was `fantastic`. "Let me go on record and say that he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage and the best is yet to come hopefully," he added.

The 25-year-old Bumrah, who was also adjudged the Player of the Match, said he kept his calm during the course of the game. "In the finals we know that it can get close and winning the title with MI is a special feeling. Today, surprisingly, I was very calm, I wasn`t panicking at all and very happy to contribute to the team`s success," he said.

"I only take one ball and one day at a time and if you think like that you don`t feel pressure at all," he added.

Bumrah finished the IPL 2019 campaign with 16 wickets in 16 matches he played at a fantastic economy rate of 6.63.