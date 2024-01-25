WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Outsmarts England Captain Ben Stokes With A Magical Delivery

In the ongoing opening Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, England found themselves in a precarious position at 137/6 in the second session. However, a masterly knock from their skipper, Ben Stokes, turned the tide, allowing the visitors to post a competitive total of 246 runs in the first innings. Facing a challenging situation, Ben Stokes showcased exceptional resilience, soaking in the pressure up front. The England captain unleashed his prowess at the fag end of the innings, smashing a commendable 70 runs. His determined innings played a pivotal role in steering England close to the 250-run mark.

Bumrah's Moment of Magic: Clean Bowling Stokes

The highlight of the innings came in the 65th over when Jasprit Bumrah produced a delivery that left everyone in awe. Stokes, attempting to make room for himself, was left clueless as Bumrah's delivery slanted in and moved away from length to crash into the stumps. The England captain, appreciating the brilliance of the delivery, didn't even attempt a shot. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral.

The Video Goes Viral: Stokes' Helpless Laugh and Bumrah's Smile

The video of the dismissal captured the essence of the moment, showcasing Stokes laughing and gesturing helplessly after being clean-bowled. Bumrah, in his followthrough, reciprocated with a smile and a fist bump, acknowledging the appreciation from the batter. The camaraderie between the two players added a touch of sportsmanship to the intense battle between bat and ball.

Stokes' Response and Bumrah's Impact: A Mutual Exchange of Smiles

After being dismissed, Stokes extended his arms, signalling his lack of comprehension about the delivery, while Bumrah continued to smile back at the English skipper. This exchange of smiles reflected the spirit of the game, where even in competition, there is room for mutual respect and acknowledgement of exceptional skills.