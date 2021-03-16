Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan wedding: Mayank Agarwal goofs up in wishing teammate, tags THIS person

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal goofed up in wishing his newly-married teammate Jasprit Bumrah moments after the wedding in Goa on Monday (March 15). Agarwal initially tagged former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan on social media platform Twitter.

Although the Punjab Kings opener rectified his mistake immediately by deleting the first tweet and posting a fresh one, fans were quicker than Agarwal in spotting this blunder.

Here’s one of the reactions...

Spoiler for next IPL season given by Mayank Bhai pic.twitter.com/HbGpLlNhRy — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) March 15, 2021

The Karnataka batsman did it while reacting to his teammate Jasprit Bumrah’s Twitter post – which was the first post marriage. Surely, it was not intentional but Twitterverse seems to be having laughter at Mayank’s expense.

Mayank would be seen playing for Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He was one of the top run-getters in IPL in UAE. He along with KXIP skipper KL Rahul was in front in the race for the Orange Cap for a large part of 2020 season.

On the other hand, reports had suggested that Bumrah and Sanjana had invited only 20 guests to the ceremony and mobile phones were prohibited at the venue. The couple has been successful in keeping things under the wraps during the pandemic.

Ever since the pacer opted out of the fourth and final Test against England at the Narendra Modi stadium – the rumours were doing the rounds.

Bumrah would in all probability would not be picked in the ODI series against England which would be followed by the Indian Premier League – where Bumrah would play a key role for defending champions Mumbai Indians. The upcoming edition of IPL starts on April 9 and the tournament opener will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.