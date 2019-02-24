हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah second Indian after Ravichandran Ashwin to pick 50 T20I wickets

Ashwin was previously the only Indian to have achieved the feat, having accounted for 52 wickets in 46 matches. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday became the country's second cricketer after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to pick 50 T20I wickets during the first match against Australia in Vishakhapatnam. 

Bumrah picked three wickets while conceding just 16 runs in Vishakhapatnam, registering a sublime performance against the hosts, in the shortest format of the game. The 25-year-old has now picked 51 wickets in 41 matches at an economy rate of 6.77 and strike rate of 18.1, in his T20I career.  

Bumrah has been in superb form recently, becoming the country's first pace-bowler to pick nine wickets in a Test match in Australia, during the 'Boxing Day Test'. 

The pacer picked nine wickets while conceding just 86 runs at the MCG, making his presence felt against the Aussies, despite enjoying comparatively limited experience in the longer format of the game. 

The25-year-old bowler also recorded the best figures by an Indian pacer during a Test Down Under, in the same clash.

Bumrah's performances further played a key role in India's historic 2-1 win in the four-match Test series against Australia under the leadership of Virat Kohli.    

