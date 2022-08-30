Big boost for Team India, Jasprit Bumrah set to make comeback after...

Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is under rehab in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bangalore, has shown good progress and could make comeback to Team India after the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma's Team India is scheduled to play the T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah is likely to make comeback in any of these two series.

A senior BCCI official told Insidesport, “He has made good progress on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the physios. Nitin (Patel) is keeping a regular tab while he is away from NCA. We are hopeful that he will be coming back in Australia or South Africa series and definitely for T20 World Cup. But it’s still too early to say."

Bumrah is one of the key members of the Indian pace bowling attack alongside Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. The pace bowling attack that went to UAE for the Asia Cup 2022 is looking weak in the absence of Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who is also recovering from injury. The return of Bumrah ahead of the T20 WC will be a big boost for Team India.

Earlier this month a senior BCCI official had told InsideSport, “Yes, it is concerning. He is back in rehab and will get the best medical advice available. The problem is it’s his old injury and that is what is concerning. We have just two months left for the World Cup and he has got this injury at the worst possible time. We are closely monitoring his condition. He is the best bowler in cricket and needs to be carefully managed.”