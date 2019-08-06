Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan congratulate Dale Steyn for his achievements in Test cricket

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday praised Dale Steyn as the `focal point of fast bowlers` as the South African pacer announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

"You are a focal point for fast bowlers everywhere. Test cricket will miss you @DaleSteyn62. Congratulations on a great career and good luck for the future," Bumrah wrote on Twitter.

Dhawan took to twitter and wrote, "Take a bow @DaleSteyn62. What a legendary career in cricket! Cricket is definitely going to miss you. Congratulations on all your achievements, brother."

The 36-year-old finished the Test format with 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock earlier this year.

VVS Laxman took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @DaleSteyn62 on a fantastic Test career. Test Cricket will miss you, but I cherish the times we played against each other and wish you the very best in retirement."

Steyn had missed the recently concluded ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup due to an injury. He was named in the team`s squad for the tournament but was later ruled out due to the shoulder injury.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore but after taking part in two matches, the pacer was ruled out due to an injury.