Brett Lee, a former Australian cricket player, has offered advice to Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, suggesting that he extend his bowling run-up to increase the power and pace of his action. Lee, who is playing for the World Giants franchise in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters, said that while any wicket taken at the age of 46 is special, Bumrah will need to make some changes to his routine if he wants to be fit for the Men's ODI World Cup in October-November this year.

"Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," Lee said in a press conference.

"Any wicket that you get at an age of 46 is always special. I have worked pretty hard leading into this mega tournament. I have done some training and bowling in the nets. I am ready to go and I am excited about it. The LLC is a wonderful tournament," Lee said.

Bumrah recently underwent a back surgery in New Zealand and is expected to stay there until the end of March before resuming bowling in August. Lee's advice may prove valuable to Bumrah as he prepares for his return to the game.

"We all are here to have fun and showcase the great game of cricket to our fans around the world. I would like to thank everyone who has brought this league together. I never thought something like this would be possible. It's great fun," he added.

In the LLC Masters, Lee played a crucial role in the World Giants' victory over India Maharajas, bowling a miserly spell of just 17 runs in three overs and picking up the crucial wicket of Stuart Binny in the final over of the match to give his team the win. Lee's experience and skill will undoubtedly prove to be an asset to the World Giants franchise throughout the tournament.