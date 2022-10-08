THIS Indian pacer set to replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to be replaced by veteran speedster Mohammed Shami in the ICC T20 World Cup squad. He is likely to fly to Australia next week. Shami was tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the T20I series against Australia at home. He has now recovered and if he clears the fitness test he will join the Rohit Sharma-led side in Australia. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Shami will be on his way to join the Indian team in the next 3-4 days. "Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining sometime next week," a source privy to selection issues, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



Meanwhile, A big blow to India ahead of the second ODI against South Africa to be played in Ranchi as pacer Deepak Chahar is unlikely due to a twisted ankle sustained during a training session before the first ODI against South Africa in Lucknow. Chahar had to miss the first ODI in Lucknow which India lost by 9 runs and Indian bowlers conceded 249 runs in a 40 overs rain-curtailed match. India are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match ODI series. The 30-year-old pacer was on the standby list for the T20 World Cup, but his injury will add to the concerns of selectors and management.

As per sources, the last year's find of Chennai Super Kings, left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary and Chetan Sakariya have already joined the squad as net bowlers for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.