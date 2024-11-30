Advertisement
INDIAN CRICKET

Jay Shah, Harmanpreet Kaur Unveil New ODI Jersey For Indian Team - WATCH

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team will don the new jersey during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played in Vadodara from December 22. 

 

Nov 30, 2024
The Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday unveiled the side's new ODI jersey at the Board's headquarters in Mumbai.

The women's team will don the new jersey during the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played in Vadodara from December 22.

"It's an honour to unveil the jersey today and really happy that we are the first ones who is going to wear this jersey against the West Indies team," said Harmanpreet.

"Really happy, really like the look. The tri-colour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful and really happy that we've got a special ODI jersey," she added. 

 

Before the home series, the Harmanpreet-led Indian team will tour Australia for a three-match ODI series from December 5 to 11.

Harmanpreet said wearing the Team India jersey was always special as a lot of hard work goes towards owning it.

"I would like the Indian fans to also wear this jersey and feel proud."

