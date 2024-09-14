'Must Honour ICC Commitments': Moin Khan Warns Indian Team Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan is set to host the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 while the participation of the Indian team is still under the scanner as the BCCI has not made any official announcement. India and Pakistan have not taken part in a single bilateral series against each other for a decade. Notably, Pakistan came to India to take part in the 2023 ODI World Cup but India has not taken any final decision.

There have even been a few reports that said that the high-octane tournament may be taking place in a hybrid format but then the ICC has not made any official announcement. Speaking on the same, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan came up with a warning for the Indian team.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he said, “India must honour ICC commitments, and if they don't, Pakistan should also consider taking a stand by not participating in future tournaments in India”.

“In my view, Indian cricket legends should advise the BCCI to keep sports separate from politics. Fans worldwide want India and Pakistan to play, benefiting not just Pakistan but the sport as a whole.”

Earlier, during an interview with ZEE News, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said that the Indian team will not go to Pakistan to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy. He said there are a lot of security concerns for the Indian team.

“The Indian team will not go to Pakistan and they should not. There are a lot of security concerns. As per the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, the grounds are getting ready for the Champions Trophy which clearly states that currently, Pakistan does not have that infrastructure. See, the Indian team is one of the top tier teams across the world, why would they come to such a country that does not have even peeper international facilities?”, he said.